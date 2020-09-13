'The Healers’ is not ‘The Last Chapter' for us, reassures Black Motion

The house music duo take their DJ booth and drums to new heights on their latest album. Here's why they feel it's their best one yet

An 11-piece traditional drum set and a DJ booth a few metres away have been set up on a mountain for Thabo Mabongwane and Bongani Mohosana. As the sun sets over the Three Rondavels in Mpumalanga, the duo, Black Motion, get ready to record a live performance overlooking the three mountain peaks.



The house music duo known for effortlessly blending kwaito rhythms, maskandi motifs and traditional drums are celebrating 10 years in the music industry. They've performed in Ibiza, Croatia, the UK and SA - but for them this performance is a "dream come true"...