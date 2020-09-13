Humour
The rules around apologising can be blurry at best
As Elton John sang, 'Sorry seems to be the hardest word'
13 September 2020 - 00:02
In the 1997 flick The Devil's Advocate, John Milton, the character played by a characteristically over-the-top Al Pacino, delivers the line, "Freedom, baby, is never having to say you're sorry." It is obviously a paraphrase of the line from Erich Segal's Love Story, "Love means never having to say you're sorry."
It is a fascinating concept this - the association of wonderful things like love and freedom with never needing to apologise. And dare I say, it's a trait far more pronounced in my tribe, that of the human male...
