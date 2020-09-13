Humour

The rules around apologising can be blurry at best

As Elton John sang, 'Sorry seems to be the hardest word'

In the 1997 flick The Devil's Advocate, John Milton, the character played by a characteristically over-the-top Al Pacino, delivers the line, "Freedom, baby, is never having to say you're sorry." It is obviously a paraphrase of the line from Erich Segal's Love Story, "Love means never having to say you're sorry."



It is a fascinating concept this - the association of wonderful things like love and freedom with never needing to apologise. And dare I say, it's a trait far more pronounced in my tribe, that of the human male...