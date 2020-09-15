'Concerned' scientists launch critique of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine data

They said they found patterns in the Phase I/II data, which was peer-reviewed in the journal, that looked “highly unlikely”, with multiple participants reporting identical antibody levels.

The Gamaleya Institute did not immediately respond to a request for say about the formal letter sent on Monday.

Last week the institute rejected the critique contained in the open letter, which was initially signed by 26 scientists but now has 38 signatories.

“The published results are authentic and accurate and were examined by five reviewers at The Lancet,” Denis Logunov, a deputy director at the institute, said in a statement.

He said his institute submitted the entire body of raw data on the trial results to The Lancet.

The Lancet said it had invited the authors of the Russian vaccine study to respond to the questions raised in the open letter by Bucci.

“We continue to follow the situation closely,” it added.

Alexey Kuznetsov, Russian assistant health minister, told the Interfax news agency on Sept. 10 that the Gamaleya Institute had already sent detailed answers to the Lancet's editor.

'RESULTS ARE PLAUSIBLE'

Bucci said the blog published last week had drawn wide international support.

“We started with about a dozen of us and now we have reached three times the signatures, with colleagues from the US, Switzerland, Australia, India, Russia, Great Britain, Japan, Germany, Canada,” Bucci said.