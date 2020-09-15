'No time for nonsense': John Boyega drops Jo Malone over Chinese ad

Star Wars actor John Boyega has stepped down as an ambassador for perfume brand Jo Malone after the company replaced him in an ad for their Chinese market without his consent or prior notice.

The drama unfolded on Tuesday morning when the outspoken actor confirmed he would quit the role of global ambassador for Jo Malone after he was replaced by a Chinese model in an ad he created for them.

The original ad, which won the 2020 Fragrance Foundation Award for Best Media Campaign, features Boyega sitting on a couch thinking, before switching to the actor taking a stroll around his hometown of Peckham, London, and hanging out with friends and family members. The advert is titled London Gent.

In the re-shot ad, a Chinese actor can be seen doing similar things Boyega does in the original clip, with all references to Boyega removed.