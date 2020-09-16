Covid-19: Why a vaccine may offer better immunity than an infection

“The risk is not acceptable,” said Catherine Bennett, epidemiology chair in the Faculty of Health at Melbourne's Deakin University. “We can't afford to have people infected to reach herd immunity when we know so little about the longer-term effects.”

Vaccination can provide widespread immunity faster and more reliably.

There is no vaccine for Covid-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — though trials at different stages are under way about the world. It usually takes several years for a vaccine to be identified, tested, produced and distributed for public use. Vaccine makers hope to dramatically compress that timeline for Covid-19 through faster trials and by manufacturing at scale even before products have proved successful.

Experts believe if no other measures are taken, herd immunity could kick in when 50% to 70% of a population gains immunity through vaccination. The precise level depends on the vaccine's efficacy rate, which experts say will be 70% at best.

BALANCING VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

How a vaccine is distributed has implications for effectiveness. If shared unevenly — for example, if the wealthy have greater access than those in poorer locations — that would create safe clusters but leave large areas of susceptible people.

In the early stages of distribution, higher priority may be given to health care workers and others on front lines, or those considered most vulnerable — a process known as targeted vaccination. That risks missing people who might be considered “super spreaders”, such as public transport workers.