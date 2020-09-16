Fellow South Africans, I urge you to do the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge: Ramaphosa

Singer Janet Jackson and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo aren’t the only high-profile fans of Master KG’s global hit Jerusalema — President Cyril Ramaphosa is too.

During his televised address to update the nation on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Ramaphosa enthused about "the Jerusalema song that I love so much”.

Jerusalema, which features singer Nomcebo Zikode, has been topping the charts across the world.

The official music video has had over 138 million views since it premiered on YouTube in December 2019.