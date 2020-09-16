Fellow South Africans, I urge you to do the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge: Ramaphosa
Singer Janet Jackson and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo aren’t the only high-profile fans of Master KG’s global hit Jerusalema — President Cyril Ramaphosa is too.
During his televised address to update the nation on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Ramaphosa enthused about "the Jerusalema song that I love so much”.
Jerusalema, which features singer Nomcebo Zikode, has been topping the charts across the world.
The official music video has had over 138 million views since it premiered on YouTube in December 2019.
WATCH | The official music video for Master KG's track 'Jerusalema' featuring Nomcebo Zikode.
It has also spawned a viral dance challenge that’s been done by everyone from priests and nuns in Italy to an entire school in Botswana — even finance minister Tito Mboweni has got in on the action.
Now Ramaphosa wants the whole of Mzansi to step up to the mark and take part in the challenge on Heritage Day.
In fact, says the president, there “can be no better celebration of our South African-ness than joining the global phenomenon that is the Jerusalema dance challenge”.
“I urge all of you to take up this challenge ... and show the world what we are capable of.”