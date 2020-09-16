Yes, Zozi is back in SA — and it's for a 'private' holiday
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is back in SA, eight months after she returned for the first time since winning the title.
Miss SA pageant spokesperson Janine Walker confirmed the news to TimesLIVE on Tuesday. Walker said Tunzi was back in the county and was on a “private holiday”.
When asked if Zozi would be around for the Miss SA pageant, Walker neither confirmed nor denied.
“The Miss SA Organisation has nothing to do with Tunzi's schedule during her reign as Miss Universe,” she said.
Earlier this week, Tunzi shared images on Instagram in her hometown of Sidwadweni in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape.
In some images, she can be seen hard at work, cooking over an open fire and helping out with the chores.
She hinted that the visit will be a short one and that she couldn’t be happier to be around family.
“Even if for a very short while, being home will always be restoration of the soul,” she said.
“After so long, we are now currently navigating on tears of joy, love, warmth, support and song. Kuhle eMatolweni!”
Tunzi's return has been met with excitement by many, including Somizi Mhlongo, who said he wanted to visit Tunzi in her hometown. Other celebs such as Cassper Nyovest, Nomzamo Mbatha, Nandi Madida and Amanda Black have also welcomed her back.
The Miss SA pageant is set to take place on October 24 in Cape Town. This is the first time the Mother City will host the finale.
The top 10 finalists represent six provinces: Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, Limpopo and the North West.