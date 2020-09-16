Yes, Zozi is back in SA — and it's for a 'private' holiday

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is back in SA, eight months after she returned for the first time since winning the title.

Miss SA pageant spokesperson Janine Walker confirmed the news to TimesLIVE on Tuesday. Walker said Tunzi was back in the county and was on a “private holiday”.

When asked if Zozi would be around for the Miss SA pageant, Walker neither confirmed nor denied.

“The Miss SA Organisation has nothing to do with Tunzi's schedule during her reign as Miss Universe,” she said.

Earlier this week, Tunzi shared images on Instagram in her hometown of Sidwadweni in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape.