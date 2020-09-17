Here's a roundup of the latest research on the coronavirus

The below is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

COVID-19 SCREENING IN PUBLIC VENUES IS UNRELIABLE

Covid-19 screening tests used at airports, schools, and other public places are not particularly effective, a large analysis shows. Researchers synthesised the evidence from 22 studies of various screening methods, including taking people's temperature, asking about symptoms, travel history and exposure to infected or possibly infected people, and combinations of those and other approaches.

All of these, as well as repeated screening, had low “sensitivity,” meaning poor ability to identify those with Covid-19, and low “specificity,” that is, they could not reliably identify those without Covid-19. The specificity measure tended to be more accurate in places with low infection rates.

With these popular screening methods, “a high proportion of infected individuals may be missed and go on to infect others, and some healthy individuals may be falsely identified as positive, requiring confirmatory testing and potentially leading to the unnecessary isolation of these individuals,” the researchers wrote on Tuesday in a review for The Cochrane Library.