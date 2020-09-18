Birthday wishes stream in for Zozibini Tunzi as she turns 27

Birthday messages have been pouring in for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as she turned 27 on Friday.

The beauty queen is back in SA and on a “private holiday” in her hometown of Sidwadweni in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape.

The duration of her holiday is unknown, but Zozibini has hinted the visit will be short.

“Even if for a very short while, being home will always be restoration of the soul. After so long we are now currently navigating on tears of joy, love, warmth, support and song,” she wrote in a social media post.

On social media, Miss Universe and Zozibini Tunzi made the top trending list as many wished her a happy birthday.

Those who sent her wishes included EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, media personality Melanie Bala and actress Wendy Gumede.

Here is a snapshot of some of the birthday messages: