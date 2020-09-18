Birthday wishes stream in for Zozibini Tunzi as she turns 27
Birthday messages have been pouring in for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as she turned 27 on Friday.
The beauty queen is back in SA and on a “private holiday” in her hometown of Sidwadweni in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape.
The duration of her holiday is unknown, but Zozibini has hinted the visit will be short.
“Even if for a very short while, being home will always be restoration of the soul. After so long we are now currently navigating on tears of joy, love, warmth, support and song,” she wrote in a social media post.
On social media, Miss Universe and Zozibini Tunzi made the top trending list as many wished her a happy birthday.
Those who sent her wishes included EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, media personality Melanie Bala and actress Wendy Gumede.
Here is a snapshot of some of the birthday messages:
Happy Birthday @zozitunzi 🖤 we thank you for giving us pride in our Dry and Damaged Hair ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/kvFGtq2pGS— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 18, 2020
Happy Birthday to our forever Miss Universe! 🎉🎈❤️ (You need another year, you was robbed by Covid 😋) https://t.co/k4DSpAaA8v— IG: melzinbala (@MelBala) September 18, 2020
Woke up feeling weird. Then I saw people wishing Miss Universe a Happy Birthday so I went to her profile.— Wendy Gumede (@theblackwendy) September 18, 2020
Mangithi gqi, I saw that she follows me. I then decided uk’ba no........ mandibe right.
Happy birthday Zozi,you are more than an inspiration to us all #BlackGirlMagic @zozitunzi @MissUniverse https://t.co/IJCmXk1AbZ— Mary Mundeya (@mundeyam) September 18, 2020
happiest of birthdays to our lovely miss Universe @zozitunzi— Zona Matu (@ZonaMatu) September 18, 2020
what a queen❤ pic.twitter.com/EsdgkeDBuZ
Happy birthday to my big sister, Miss Universe @zozitunzi ❤️ May you have an amazing day love #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/2GZ0Ysz9VH— Zanele Phakathi🇿🇦 (@ZazaPhakathi) September 18, 2020
The incredible zozibini tunzi wow siyabulela sisi for taking this country n its people to great heights like u literally carried us along with our rainbow nation heritage to the Universe n for that we so grateful we love u so much ,happy birthday mamtolo🍰🎂😪❤❤ @zozitunzi— kamvelihle duma (@kamvelihle_duma) September 18, 2020
Happy birthday Queen @MissUniverse 2019🌍. You are an inspiration to the masses❤🔥.#Zozibini_Tunzi❤ https://t.co/3aKs1Ren6J— Portia Keneilwe Matenchi (@PortiaMatenchi) September 18, 2020