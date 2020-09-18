WATCH | Chrissy Teigen lets slip she's having a boy: 'best gender reveal ever'

US model Chrissy Teigen has accidentally revealed the gender of her unborn baby, a move fans have hilariously labelled the “best gender reveal ever”.

Teigen, 34, let slip the good news in one of the videos she posted to her Instagram stories on Thursday.

The mom of two was updating fans on complications around her current pregnancy, which have forced her to be on bed rest.

Teigen has a daughter Luna and son Miles with her singer husband John Legend.