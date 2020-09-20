Dude! Gen X pop culture is making a comeback

Gen-Xers have now lived long enough for the popular culture of their youth to start looking like heritage, writes Ufrieda Ho

It happened. Sometime between when your Docs got shoved to the back of the cupboard and when a good night out ended with green tea, not a ringing in your ears from too many nightclub decibels, you grew up.



But hold on, Gen-Xer. Take a few slow, deep breaths before you go pulling out another white hair or cursing that you have to Urban Dictionary some other millennial acronym to make sense of messages on your work WhatsApp group: the pop culture heritage of your growing-up years in the 1980s and mid-'90s is having something of a revival moment...