Humour

My ingenious plan to solve the chaos on our roads

A 'VW Polo Clause' needs to be added to the K53 official driving manual

Pop quiz. You're minding your business, driving down Jan Smuts Avenue in peak-hour traffic when a vehicle overtakes you on the left, on the pavement. Before its entire length has cleared your car, it starts swerving onto your lane, forcing you to brake to allow it in front of you. The driver gives you a thumbs-up while simultaneously swerving in front of a Putco bus on the right lane, and then again onto the far-right lane meant for vehicles turning right.



The traffic light for vehicles going straight is red but the green arrow flashes for vehicles turning right. However, our hero has no interest in turning and he's blocking everyone behind him. Horns are beeping. He nonchalantly hurls his vehicle into the intersection through the red light. When the light turns green you move forward only to find that he's blocked your path, with his hazards on. Just as a space opens up on your right, he violently swerves back in front of you and proceeds to crawl at 10 km/h, oblivious of your existence...