Series Review

'Ratched': this entertaining spectacle provides little dramatic satisfaction

You'd expect more from the origins story of one of cinema's most memorable villains, Nurse Ratched

Forty-five years ago, Louise Fletcher won an Oscar for her portrayal of the cold-hearted Nurse Ratched in the film adaptation of Ken Kesey's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Milos Forman. Now creators Evan Romansky and Ryan Murphy have turned their camp and eerie lens on the origins story of one of cinema's most memorable villains.



On close examination, the decision to ground the eight-episode series in the backstory of a well-known popular culture creation actually seems unnecessary and ultimately serves as a drawback rather than an attraction of the series...