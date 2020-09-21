All the big winners at the 2020 Emmy Awards

HBO's Succession, the wickedly juicy tale of a fractious media family, was named best drama series, while Jeremy Strong won best actor for his role as a downtrodden son. Succession's seven-Emmy haul included writing and directing.

In one of the most pointed acceptance speeches of the night, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong made a series of what he called “un-thank yous”.

“Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us all apart this year. Un-thank you to President Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response. Un-thank you to (British Prime Minister) Boris Johnson and his government for doing the same in my country. Un-thank you to all the nationalist and sort of quasi-nationalist governments in the world who are exactly the opposite of what we need right now,” said Armstrong.

HBO's alternative-reality show Watchmen, infused with racial themes, won for best limited series, while actress Regina King won for her lead performance as the show's kick-ass police detective.

BLACK LIVES MATTER

Watchmen was the night's biggest winner with a total of 11 Emmys, including technical awards handed out last week. HBO was the biggest overall winner, with 30 Emmys, followed by Netflix with 21.

Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof dedicated his Emmy to the victims and survivors of the 1921 massacre of the Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which partly inspired the series.

Several celebrities, including King, presenter Sterling K Brown, and Mrs. America supporting actress winner Uzo Aduba, wore Black Lives Matter-themed T-shirts or urged viewers to vote in the November 3 US elections.

Schitt's Creek, a sleeper hit on the small Pop TV network about a wealthy family forced to live in a rundown motel, won nine Emmys, including best comedy series and acting awards for Canadian stars Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, his son Daniel Levy, and Annie Murphy.

The coronavirus pandemic meant no red carpet and no physical audience. Instead, producers sent camera kits and microphones to all the nominees, scattered in 125 places around the world, who chose how and where they wanted to be seen.

The Schitt's Creek winners got their trophies delivered to them in a restaurant-style set-up in Ontario, Canada, by a person dressed in a custom hazmat suit, designed to resemble a tuxedo.

The biggest shock of the night came when former Disney Channel actress Zendaya, 24, was named best drama actress for playing a teen drug addict in HBO's Euphoria, beating presumed favourites Laura Linney (Ozark) and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show).