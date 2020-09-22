Harry, Meghan didn't co-operate with 'Finding Freedom' authors, lawyer tells court

Antony White, the paper's lawyer, told the court some personal information could only have come from the couple themselves or close friends authorised to disclose it.

The book “gives every appearance of having been written with their extensive co-operation”, he said in a written submission.

Meghan's lawyer Justin Rushbrooke said there was no evidence for the Mail's argument which he said was based on assertions which were “manifestly false”.

“What the defendant is saying is we don't have any evidence for this case... we are relying on inference. Inference is not evidence,” he said.

One of the book's authors, Omid Scobie, also gave a witness statement in support of Meghan in which he describes the book as “an independent and unauthorised project”.

“Any suggestion that the duke and duchess collaborated on the book is false,” Scobie said. “They did not authorise the book and have never been interviewed for it.”

White said Scobie's evidence “cries out for rigorous testing under cross-examination”.

PEOPLE INTERVIEWS

The paper argues that its publication of her letter to her father in February 2019 was justified by Meghan's own “media fightback”, which consisted of anonymous interviews given on her behalf by five of her friends to the US magazine People.