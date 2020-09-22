Study: exposure to dengue fever may provide some immunity against Covid-19

A new study that analysed the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil has found a link between the spread of the virus and past outbreaks of dengue fever that suggests exposure to the mosquito-transmitted illness may provide some level of immunity against Covid-19.

The not yet published study led by Miguel Nicolelis, a professor at Duke University, and shared exclusively with Reuters, compared the geographic distribution of coronavirus cases with the spread of dengue in 2019 and 2020.

Places with lower coronavirus infection rates and slower case growth were locations that had suffered intense dengue outbreaks this year or last, Nicolelis found.

“This striking finding raises the intriguing possibility of an immunological cross-reactivity between dengue's Flavivirus serotypes and Sars-CoV-2,” the study said, referring to dengue virus antibodies and the novel coronavirus.