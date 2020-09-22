WATCH | Ellen DeGeneres issues apology, vows 'new chapter' after toxic workplace claims

Ellen DeGeneres on Monday opened the new season of her popular television talk show by apologising to staff after reports of a toxic work environment on her set and saying changes had been made to start “a new chapter.”

Three top producers on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show exited the show, producer Warner Bros. said in August after an internal investigation into complaints of bullying, racism and sexual misconduct against them.

“I learnt that things happen here that never should have happened,” DeGeneres, 62, said in the opening monologue for the premiere of her show's 18th season. “I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

“We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter,” she added.