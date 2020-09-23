J&J kicks off phase 3 trial of single-shot Covid-19 vaccine

Stoffels said J&J started the phase 3 trial after seeing positive results in its phase 1/2 trial in the US and Belgium. The company plans to release those results imminently.

Stoffels said the safety and level of protection in the study were on par with what was seen in the company's animal studies, and said the results showed a single dose could offer sufficient protection “for a long time”.

J&J's late-stage trial will use as many as 215 sites in the US, SA, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. The company plans to manufacture as many as a billion doses in 2021, and more after that, Stoffels said.

The goal of the trial is to test whether the vaccine can prevent moderate to severe Covid-19 after a single dose, but it will also look to see if the vaccine can prevent serious disease requiring medical intervention and whether it can prevent milder cases of the virus.

Stoffels predicts it will take six weeks to two months to enrol the trial, and said the company hopes to get an answer on whether the vaccine works “about the end of the year or early next year”. It is not clear how fast the company could get regulatory approval, but J&J plans to manufacture doses before approval, so it could start distribution quickly.

The trial will be overseen by an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) that will review vaccine safety and effectiveness.

In the press conference, Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said all three of the vaccines being organised and supported by the US federal government's Operation Warp Speed — J&J's, Moderna's and AstraZeneca's — share a common DSMB. Pfizer is running its own trial and has a separate DSMB, Collins said.