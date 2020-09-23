WATCH | Ellen DeGeneres criticised for 'tone deaf' apology amid controversy

DeGeneres joked that she saw articles and social media posts painting her in a bad light, saying she wasn't who she appeared to be on TV because “I became known as the 'be kind lady'".

“Let me give you some advice out there, if anybody is thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with the 'be kind lady'. Don't do it.

“The truth is I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient. And I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress,” she said.

She also poked fun at herself for playing a straight woman in movies and said she is a good actress.

“Listen, I don't know. I'm a talk-show host but maybe some of you know that I was an actress.

“I've played a straight woman in movies, so I'm a pretty good actress, but I don't think that I'm that good that I could come out here every day for 17 years and fool you.”

However, the “tone-deaf” apology was met with mixed reactions from social media users.

Some said it missed the mark and that DeGeneres did not address the controversy but rather made a mockery out of it.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions