WATCH | Ellen DeGeneres criticised for 'tone deaf' apology amid controversy
Popular TV host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres has been criticised after she issued an apology in response to allegations of a toxic work environment on her show.
DeGeneres this week broke her silence on the controversy surrounding her hit show The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Allegations of her mistreating staff were thrust into the spotlight and made headlines a few weeks ago.
Some of the allegations included that DeGeneres treated her staff, current and former, with little or no respect, and that senior producers allowed and encouraged a toxic work environment, racism, sexual harassment and misconduct.
Three top producers from the show were axed, after internal investigations into the allegations of misconduct and abuse of staff.
Opening the first pre-taped episode of season 18, DeGeneres addressed the controversy with humour.
She said she “learnt” about the allegations when the show took a break and that things needed to change.
“You may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation,” said DeGeneres.
“I learnt that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.
“I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realise that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”
DeGeneres joked that she saw articles and social media posts painting her in a bad light, saying she wasn't who she appeared to be on TV because “I became known as the 'be kind lady'".
“Let me give you some advice out there, if anybody is thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with the 'be kind lady'. Don't do it.
“The truth is I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient. And I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress,” she said.
She also poked fun at herself for playing a straight woman in movies and said she is a good actress.
“Listen, I don't know. I'm a talk-show host but maybe some of you know that I was an actress.
“I've played a straight woman in movies, so I'm a pretty good actress, but I don't think that I'm that good that I could come out here every day for 17 years and fool you.”
However, the “tone-deaf” apology was met with mixed reactions from social media users.
Some said it missed the mark and that DeGeneres did not address the controversy but rather made a mockery out of it.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions
