Lifestyle

Charlize Theron on Breonna Taylor: 'We can't give up'

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
25 September 2020 - 13:20
Charlize Theron has spoken out about the decision not to charge officers who were involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Charlize Theron has spoken out about the decision not to charge officers who were involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Image: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

 Charlize Theron has joined thousands in their condemnation of a court decision to only charge one of the officers involved in the killing of American Breonna Taylor.

A grand jury ruled that there would be no charges in direct relation to the shooting of Taylor — one officer was indicted for blindly firing into the apartment of her neighbours.

Taylor, a medical officer, was shot dead by police during a botched raid in March.

South African born Theron said the decision only made it more important for people to cast their vote in the US elections in November.

“Demand change and vote out those who won't allow it,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

READ MORE

Louisville to pay $12m settlement over Breonna Taylor's death

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12m (about R196m) to the family of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot dead by police in a botched ...
News
1 week ago

'We won’t stay silent': Lewis Hamilton on Breonna Taylor's death

Lewis Hamilton could face investigation for wearing T-shirt with a political statement but says 'we won’t stay silent'.
Sport
1 week ago

Portland police declare riot during protests after Breonna Taylor ruling

Police in Portland, Oregon declared a riot late on Wednesday after protesters damaged a police building in unrest that followed the grand jury ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Here’s what King Shaka Zulu might look like if he was alive today Lifestyle
  2. Three golden rules for making a great braai marinade, no recipe required Food
  3. WATCH | How to master your 'Jerusalema' dance moves for Heritage Day Lifestyle
  4. No, boerewors and braaiwors are NOT the same thing — the government says so Food
  5. Behind the seams of Minnie Dlamini Jones's stunning baby bump reveal snap The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...