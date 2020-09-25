Charlize Theron on Breonna Taylor: 'We can't give up'

Charlize Theron has joined thousands in their condemnation of a court decision to only charge one of the officers involved in the killing of American Breonna Taylor.

A grand jury ruled that there would be no charges in direct relation to the shooting of Taylor — one officer was indicted for blindly firing into the apartment of her neighbours.

Taylor, a medical officer, was shot dead by police during a botched raid in March.

South African born Theron said the decision only made it more important for people to cast their vote in the US elections in November.

“Demand change and vote out those who won't allow it,” she wrote in an Instagram post.