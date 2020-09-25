Entries open for art exhibition coming to Zeitz

South Africans who discovered their budding artistic talent during the months of lockdown may now have a chance to show it off at the first “open submission exhibition” to be held at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa.

Titled Home Is Where The Art Is: Art Is Where The Home Is, the Zeitz MOCAA hopes to attract Capetonians as participants and not only visitors, when it reopens on 22 October. This exhibition will run until 10 January 2021.

Each successful artist will get a multiple-use admission ticket for the three months the exhibition is up at the V&A Waterfront’s famous art museum and all entries are free.

“The open call is directed to professional and amateur artists, collectors, and all other individuals who own and have made interesting paintings, drawings, sculptures and other artworks that brought a sense of joy during the months of the global pandemic,” announced Koyo Kouoh, the chief curator and executive director of the magnificent museum space.

“This exhibition, which is unprecedented for a major museum, is our way of thanking everyone for their support. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the strength, unity and spirit of individuals throughout this difficult time.”