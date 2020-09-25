Entries open for art exhibition coming to Zeitz
South Africans who discovered their budding artistic talent during the months of lockdown may now have a chance to show it off at the first “open submission exhibition” to be held at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa.
Titled Home Is Where The Art Is: Art Is Where The Home Is, the Zeitz MOCAA hopes to attract Capetonians as participants and not only visitors, when it reopens on 22 October. This exhibition will run until 10 January 2021.
Each successful artist will get a multiple-use admission ticket for the three months the exhibition is up at the V&A Waterfront’s famous art museum and all entries are free.
“The open call is directed to professional and amateur artists, collectors, and all other individuals who own and have made interesting paintings, drawings, sculptures and other artworks that brought a sense of joy during the months of the global pandemic,” announced Koyo Kouoh, the chief curator and executive director of the magnificent museum space.
“This exhibition, which is unprecedented for a major museum, is our way of thanking everyone for their support. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the strength, unity and spirit of individuals throughout this difficult time.”
The Norval Foundation art museum in Tokai reopened again on 2 September in celebration of Spring.
For the Zeitz MOCAA exhibition, online entries opened on Monday and will run until 5 October, with five categories for submissions:
- Young Artist in Residence for artists with shining talent
- Homemade Gems for hobby artists
- Professional Practise for full time, professional artists
- Local Loves for artworks from artists across the continent
- With Love From Gogo, for “gifted artworks from loved ones”
On the curatorial team are Kouoh, Tandazani Dhlakama, Sakhisizwe Gcina, Storm Janse van Rensburg, Koyo Kouoh, Tammy Langtry and Phokeng Setai.
Cultural organisations are partnering with Zeitz MOCCA to provide drop off points for submissions from 6 — 11 October at: Tygerberg Art Centre in Parow, PJ Olivier Art School in Stellenbosch, Langa’s Soha Gallery, Isivivana Centre in Khayelitsha, Muizenberg’s Casa Labia Cultural Centre, Lalela Project in Hout Bay, besides the museum itself.
For details, visit the website, e-mail submissions@zeitzmocaa.museum or call 087 350 4777.