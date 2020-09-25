Nomcebo Zikode reveals she was ready to give up on life before 'Jerusalema'

When Nomcebo reveals the story of how the song saved her life, she can't help but break into tears.

“This is a dream come true because I have wanted this all my life. I remember just before Jerusalema I was frustrated that things were not happening for me and I was praying a lot,” she says.

“Music is like a calling to me, so I felt like something was burning inside of me and I needed it out.

“I was in this place where I was stuck in this funk of sleeping and waking up, but there was nothing happening for me. I was so depressed that I felt like I was close to taking my own life.”