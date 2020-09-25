Royal baby alert! Princess Eugenie is pregnant

Lifestyle

Queen Elizabeth is 'delighted' she has another great-grandchild on the way

25 September 2020 - 14:17 By Alistair Smout and Michael Holden
Princess Eugenie (left), pictured here with her sister, Princess Beatrice, at Royal Ascot in 2019, is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.
Princess Eugenie (left), pictured here with her sister, Princess Beatrice, at Royal Ascot in 2019, is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is pregnant and expected to give birth early  next year, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen’s third child, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻

On her Instagram account, Eugenie posted a picture of a pair of baby slippers and wrote: “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021", adding a baby emoji.

Her child will be the ninth great-grandchild for the 94-year-old queen. — Reuters

