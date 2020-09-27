Bet you didn't know these cars were manufactured right here in Mzansi

Viva local automotive production, viva!

We have an automobile manufacturing sector worth bragging about — and this Heritage Month we wanted to remind you of that. The 10 cars featured here are made in South Africa; they are either built from the ground up or locally assembled from knock-down kit format.



Yes, some of these brands are responsible for more than one locally-produced model, but for the sake of limited parking space, we asked each to send a single representative...