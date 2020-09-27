Movie Review

Faith is fickle and evil is rife in 'The Devil All The Time'

Author Donald Ray Pollock's Southern Gothic noir story comes to the screen in this multi-stranded film

Director Antonio Campos has adapted Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 Southern Gothic noir, The Devil All The Time, with plenty of style, grim pity for the unavoidable tragedies of its multi-story characters and an increasingly brutal and grotesque body count.



Set in the backwaters of West Virginia and the real-life Ohio town of Knockemstiff, the film begins in the post-World War 2 era before taking us on a roller-coaster ride of misery that skips back and forth in time and between a set of memorably sketched, loosely connected characters spanning the decades leading up to the Vietnam War...