From caps to crayons, kids' brands up the ante when it comes to inclusivity

SA has woken up to the need to show children from a young age that they matter, writes Atlehang Ramathesele

"Diversity" and "inclusivity" continue to be buzzwords, but it's important to remember that their necessity isn't confined to creating safer workplaces and improving messaging in mainstream media. It begins by showing people from a young age that they matter.



As the world slowly starts to process the tragic death of movie star Chadwick Boseman, who famously breathed life into black superhero Black Panther, the importance of representation resonates. This blockbuster character broke new ground as it encouraged a generation to see themselves differently, symbolising a shattering of non-diverse narratives...