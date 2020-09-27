From caps to crayons, kids' brands up the ante when it comes to inclusivity
SA has woken up to the need to show children from a young age that they matter, writes Atlehang Ramathesele
27 September 2020 - 00:03
"Diversity" and "inclusivity" continue to be buzzwords, but it's important to remember that their necessity isn't confined to creating safer workplaces and improving messaging in mainstream media. It begins by showing people from a young age that they matter.
As the world slowly starts to process the tragic death of movie star Chadwick Boseman, who famously breathed life into black superhero Black Panther, the importance of representation resonates. This blockbuster character broke new ground as it encouraged a generation to see themselves differently, symbolising a shattering of non-diverse narratives...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.