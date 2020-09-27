Humour

Hey, young man! Here's what no one tells you about marriage

There are so many things you don't realise you're signing up for when you say 'I do'

One Friday 16 years ago, I got up, took a shower, brushed my teeth, shaved, smeared Vaseline Blue Seal all over myself, applied roll-on to my armpits and put on a suit and formal shoes to go stand in front of a priest and promise to love and cherish one woman.



People think I say this for comic effect, but I actually believed that after that ceremony I would take off the suit and go outside to play with my friends for the rest of my life, intermittently coming back home to a plate of food she had cooked...