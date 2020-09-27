Art
JCAF's debut exhibit is an intriguing exploration of female representation
Works by five women from the Global South speak to each other in surprising ways in Jozi's newest art space, The Joburg Contemporary Art Foundation
27 September 2020 - 00:01
For years, rumours had been whispered among the elite of the Johannesburg art world that the next major art space to be built in the city would be a museum that would showcase businessman and art collector Gordon Schachat's "fabled" collection.
It was, depending on which "in the know" expert you spoke to at whichever art fair or exhibition opening, going to be the privately funded answer to Tate Modern, a vainglorious monument to Schachat's taste that would allow the public a glimpse of the many art treasures he'd accumulated over the years...
