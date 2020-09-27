My first time playing at an event, I felt tears of joy, says Eezo the Blind DJ

When Raeez Kuhn gets on stage and puts on a blindfold before slipping into his DJ role, it is no gimmick.



Kuhn, 24, started losing his sight two decades ago, at a time when he was traumatised by losing his father in a car accident. He began wearing the blindfold as people initially did not believe he was blind...