Lifestyle

Opinion

We all 'own' shares in SA — and we must act to increase their value

It's not too late for us to save our beautiful country, but what we need is a common purpose

27 September 2020 - 00:01 By Mark Barnes

I've recently had reason (duly authorised where appropriate!) to traverse, by road, a fair cross-section of our wonderful country. East, to Dullstroom, in Mpumalanga; west to Stella, in North West; south to Cape Town, and back again, to Joburg — statistically significant coverage, you might say.

I should've taken my proper cameras, it's a photographer's delight — but it would have told a story of anything but a uniform paradise in our divided country...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nomcebo Zikode reveals she was ready to give up on life before 'Jerusalema' Lifestyle
  2. Behind the seams of Minnie Dlamini Jones's stunning baby bump reveal snap The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Meghan Markle urges Americans to vote and Trump goes in, taking shots at her ... Lifestyle
  4. Four brilliant facial mist tips we picked up from Pearl Thusi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Here’s what King Shaka Zulu might look like if he was alive today Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...