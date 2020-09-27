Table Talk

We still need to do so much to help, says 'humble' Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi led the Springboks to a heroic Rugby World Cup victory and has become a world-famous sports star, but he is now focused on not losing touch with the roots from which he rose to greatness, reports Khanyiso Tshwaku

It's a coincidence that Springbok rugby captain Siyamthanda Kolisi was born on June 16. The World Cup-winning captain chuckles at how the momentous day allows him to celebrate quietly.



"It's a huge day by itself," he says...