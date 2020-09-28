Gwyneth Paltrow stuns 'in nothing but birthday suit' on 48th birthday
The actress's daughter jokingly chided her for the sultry post
US actress Gwyneth Paltrow's latest birthday snap again proves that some things — much like wine — improve with age.
The Goop founder left many stunned when she posed in “nothing but my birthday suit” to celebrate her 48th birthday. In a sultry snap shared on Instagram, the Avengers: Endgame actress is seen posing naked under a tree while sporting a brilliant smile in honour of the occasion.
The mom of two is seen showing off her enviable frame while strategically covering her modest areas.
In a short post shared alongside the image, the actress thanked everyone for the birthday wishes as well as Goop's “insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off”.
While the picture left many stunned and in awe, one person was seemingly not impressed — her daughter Apple Martin, who simply reacted with, “Mom”, before adding, “You are killing it tho” under the post.
Also reacting to the stunning picture were the likes of Courtney Cox, Lea Michele, Katy Perry and Naomi Campbell.
Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk and fellow Avengers star Robert Downey Jr were among those who wished the star a happy birthday.
This badass is 48 today. She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an asshole in his place. She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you. PS - if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls! She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!