Gwyneth Paltrow stuns 'in nothing but birthday suit' on 48th birthday

The actress's daughter jokingly chided her for the sultry post

28 September 2020 - 12:46 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow got plenty of appreciation for her 48th birthday snap.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

US actress Gwyneth Paltrow's latest birthday snap again proves that some things — much like wine — improve with age.

The Goop founder left many stunned when she posed in “nothing but my birthday suit” to celebrate her 48th birthday. In a sultry snap shared on Instagram, the Avengers: Endgame actress is seen posing naked under a tree while sporting a brilliant smile in honour of the occasion.

The mom of two is seen showing off her enviable frame while strategically covering her modest areas.

In a short post shared alongside the image, the actress thanked everyone for the birthday wishes as well as Goop's “insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off”.

While the picture left many stunned and in awe, one person was seemingly not impressed — her daughter Apple Martin, who simply reacted with, “Mom”, before adding, “You are killing it tho” under the post.

Also reacting to the stunning picture were the likes of Courtney Cox, Lea Michele, Katy Perry and Naomi Campbell.

Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk and fellow Avengers star Robert Downey Jr were among those who wished the star a happy birthday.

