Gwyneth Paltrow stuns 'in nothing but birthday suit' on 48th birthday

US actress Gwyneth Paltrow's latest birthday snap again proves that some things — much like wine — improve with age.

The Goop founder left many stunned when she posed in “nothing but my birthday suit” to celebrate her 48th birthday. In a sultry snap shared on Instagram, the Avengers: Endgame actress is seen posing naked under a tree while sporting a brilliant smile in honour of the occasion.

The mom of two is seen showing off her enviable frame while strategically covering her modest areas.