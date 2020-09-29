Robert Pattinson, Giuliana Rancic: Celebs, politicians diagnosed with Covid-19
The deadly virus has claimed more than one million lives thus far
More than one million people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus and over 33 million have been infected.
Leading figures in politics, sport, royalty and entertainment are among them. From Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Giuliana Rancic, here's the latest list of prominent people diagnosed with the deadly virus.
1. GIULIANA RANCIC AND VIVICA A. FOX
US TV personality Giuliana Rancic revealed earlier this month that she'd tested positive for Covid-19, People reported. The E! host was forced to skip the Emmy Awards virtual pre-show due to the diagnosis and confirmed that her husband and son also contracted the virus. Fellow host Vivica A. Fox also skipped the show after testing positive for Covid-19.
2. ROBERT PATTINSON
British actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for Covid-19, news media reported on September 3, halting production of The Batman. Filming resumed two weeks later, Warner Bros. confirmed.
3. DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON
Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on September 2 that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.
The actor urged people to wear face masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
4. JAIR AND FLAVIO BOLSONARO
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of President Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement by Flavio's spokesperson on August 25. His father revealed back in July that he had tested positive for the virus, after months of playing down the severity of the pandemic
5. FLAVIO BRIATORE
Flavio Briatore, one of Italy's most flamboyant businessmen who lambasted restrictions aimed at curbing the Covid-19 epidemic, was hospitalised after testing positive for the disease, his staff said in a statement on August 25.
6. USAIN BOLT
World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt also tested positive for Covid-19, Jamaica's health ministry confirmed on August 24. The sports star contracted the virus after he threw a mask-free bash in Jamaica the week before to celebrate his 34th birthday.
7. ANTONIO BANDERAS
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorro and dozens of other films, announced on August 10, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was in quarantine.
8. BRYAN CRANSTON
US actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered from Covid-19 in a video posted to Instagram on July 30, according to media reports.
9. ROBERT O'BRIEN
US national security adviser Robert O'Brien has become the highest-ranking official in President Donald Trump's inner circle to Test positive for the coronavirus. The news was announced on July 27.
10. AMITABH BACHCHAN AND FAMILY
Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best known movie stars, has tested positive for Covid-19 together with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, they said on July 11. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai and their daughter also tested positive for the virus.
11. NOVAK DJOKOVIC
Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men's tennis player, tested positive for the virus on June 23. Djokovic, 33, apologised to anyone who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organised in Serbia and Croatia.
— Additional reporting by Khanyisile Ngcobo
— Reuters