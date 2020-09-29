Lifestyle

WATCH | 'That's real love': Willow Smith praises parents for addressing 'entanglement'

The singer said she was proud of how power couple handled the saga

29 September 2020 - 12:48 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Willow Smith has praised her parents for how they handled the 'entanglement' saga involving Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images.

US singer Willow Smith has praised her parents Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith for the way they publicly handled the “entanglement” saga involving the actress and singer August Alsina.

Pinkett Smith returned to the Red Table Talk show in July to address claims by Alsina that the pair had had a romantic relationship with husband Will's “permission”. 

The actress confessed to the brief affair, which happened during her separation from Will, revealing that she “got into a different kind of entanglement” with Alsina.

On Monday's show, the topic briefly came up during a discussion with expert Brené Brown on shame and guilt.

Pinkett Smith, Willow and Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, were all relating moments of vulnerability on the show when the actress and her daughter touched on the affair.

Are you struggling with shame, guilt, fear or self-doubt? World-renowned expert Brené Brown joins the table to help!...

Posted by Red Table Talk on Monday, 28 September 2020

Willow praised her mother's decision to speak publicly on the matter, saying that the way Pinkett Smith and dad Will handled the issue was “real love”. 

“I want to put it on the table ... I'm so proud of you. To be able to see you and dad do that, for me that was like 'OK that's the real deal, that's real love'.

“When you can be like, 'I'm with you, I'm gonna stand by you and I'm gonna hold your hand because I love you' ... that's really important,” the Whip My Hair singer said to Pinkett Smith and Banfield-Jones's agreement.

