WATCH | 'That's real love': Willow Smith praises parents for addressing 'entanglement'

US singer Willow Smith has praised her parents Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith for the way they publicly handled the “entanglement” saga involving the actress and singer August Alsina.

Pinkett Smith returned to the Red Table Talk show in July to address claims by Alsina that the pair had had a romantic relationship with husband Will's “permission”.

The actress confessed to the brief affair, which happened during her separation from Will, revealing that she “got into a different kind of entanglement” with Alsina.

On Monday's show, the topic briefly came up during a discussion with expert Brené Brown on shame and guilt.

Pinkett Smith, Willow and Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, were all relating moments of vulnerability on the show when the actress and her daughter touched on the affair.