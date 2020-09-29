WATCH | 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan jams to 'Jerusalema' with a plate of food in tow
Cristiano Ronaldo, Janet Jackson and Chance the Rapper aren’t the only celebs with Jerusalema fever.
Leslie Jordan posted a video of himself listening to the viral hit and SA’s current top song didn’t disappoint the American actor best known for his role in the series Will & Grace.
Jordan, known for his candid and relatable videos on social media where he has over five million Instagram followers, said in the beginning of the video that he’s finally discovered a song that “let’s you eat and dance at the same time”.
The actor can be seen jamming to the Master KG and Nomcebo hit, praising the song for “spreading the love” and “putting you in a good mood” while grabbing his plate of food and balancing it in an attempt to do the famous Jerusalema dance.
The year of Master KG continues! 💫✨Look at Leslie Jordan posting about Jerusalema! pic.twitter.com/v1QlLWsF6v— Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) September 28, 2020
TimesLIVE