WATCH | 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan jams to 'Jerusalema' with a plate of food in tow

Jordan, known for his candid and relatable videos on social media where he has over five million Instagram followers, said in the beginning of the video that he’s finally discovered a song that “let’s you eat and dance at the same time”.

The actor can be seen jamming to the Master KG and Nomcebo hit, praising the song for “spreading the love” and “putting you in a good mood” while grabbing his plate of food and balancing it in an attempt to do the famous Jerusalema dance.