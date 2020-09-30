'If you listen to what I actually say, it's not controversial': Meghan on public remarks

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, said on Tuesday that her public remarks often were misinterpreted by critics and were “not controversial.”

The American-born Meghan has urged people to promote positivity online and, with her husband Prince Harry, encouraged Americans to vote in the November presidential election. That prompted a backlash in some quarters because Britain's royal family do not traditionally venture into politics.

In response to a question at Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit, Meghan said she tried to be “authentic” in public comments and that her remarks often were misconstrued.

“If you look back at anything that I've said, it's really interesting because what ends up being inflammatory, it seems, is people's interpretation of it,” Meghan said. “But if you listen to what I actually say, it's not controversial.”