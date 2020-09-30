Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu is serving 'yummy mummy' goals on Instagram

TV host legend Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu may not grace our afternoon screens any more but she sure knows how to serve fire looks on Instagram.

The former queen of 3Talk with Noeleen is using her visual diary as an inside look into what she’s been getting up to since her 12-year run on prime time TV.

She's serving fitness goals, fab homemade food and yummy mummy fashion, but one of her latest snaps in a patterned lime mini dress and red bottoms stole the show.

We’re here for Noeleen’s IG takeover showing how she's living her best life.