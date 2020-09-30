Lifestyle

Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu is serving 'yummy mummy' goals on Instagram

30 September 2020 - 09:05 By TimesLIVE
Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu looking better than ever.
Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu looking better than ever.
Image: Instagram

TV host legend Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu may not grace our afternoon screens any more but she sure knows how to serve fire looks on Instagram.

The former queen of 3Talk with Noeleen is using her visual diary as an inside look into what she’s been getting up to since her 12-year run on prime time TV.

She's serving fitness goals, fab homemade food and yummy mummy fashion, but one of her latest snaps in a patterned lime mini dress and red bottoms stole the show.

We’re here for Noeleen’s IG takeover showing how she's living her best life.

View this post on Instagram

Stepping into home service

A post shared by Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu (@noeleenmaholwanasangqu) on

READ MORE

SNAPS | Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu is living her best life in Brazil

Veteran TV host Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu is living her best life in Brazil, Rio.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Can we talk about how great Noeleen's looking?

Noeleen is ready for Dezemba.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

SNAPS | Inside Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu's epic Bali vaycay

Noeleen and her squad are in Bali. The vaycay has got us saving our coins.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Go f**k yourself: Ridley Scott defends 'Raised by Wolves', his new series shot ... Lifestyle
  2. Nomcebo Zikode reveals she was ready to give up on life before 'Jerusalema' Lifestyle
  3. Bet you didn't know these cars were manufactured right here in Mzansi Lifestyle
  4. Gwyneth Paltrow stuns 'in nothing but birthday suit' on 48th birthday Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan jams to 'Jerusalema' with a plate of ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail