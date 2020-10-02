Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi bags nomination for 'African Social Star of 2020' at E! People's Choice Awards

Pushing for change one step at a time and continuing to impress the world with her work, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has been announced as one of the nominees for the African Social Star of 2020 category at the upcoming E! People's Choice Awards.

The African Social Star of 2020 category aims to honour Africans who continue to break barriers and put the continent on the map. Last year, TV personality Bonang Matheba scooped the coveted title of “African Influencer”.

Tunzi is up against seven other contenders, including social media star and model Karl Kugelmann, rapper and actress Sho Madjozi, international Emmy Award-nominee and actress Thuso Mbedu, and magician and TikTok star Wian van den Berg.

Nigerian YouTuber Dimma Umeh, Kenyan comedian and internet sensation Elsa Majimbo, and African Movie Academy award-winning actress Lydia Forson from Ghana are also in the running.

Apart from becoming Miss SA and Miss Universe in 2019, Tunzi has been using her platform to raise awareness around gender-based violence (GBV).

She has also been using her reign and the doors it has opened to help address some of the inequalities faced by black people, especially women, in SA.

“Wherever I go in the universe, it will always be my life's mission to represent myself, my family, and my Africa in the beautiful light they all deserve to be,” said Tunzi on the nod.

“I have had the most incredible time doing that as the current Miss Universe and now this honour of being an E! People's Choice Awards nominee still within my reign is mind-blowing. Thank you so much and good luck to all the incredible nominees.”