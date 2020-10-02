Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi bags nomination for 'African Social Star of 2020' at E! People's Choice Awards
Pushing for change one step at a time and continuing to impress the world with her work, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has been announced as one of the nominees for the African Social Star of 2020 category at the upcoming E! People's Choice Awards.
The African Social Star of 2020 category aims to honour Africans who continue to break barriers and put the continent on the map. Last year, TV personality Bonang Matheba scooped the coveted title of “African Influencer”.
Tunzi is up against seven other contenders, including social media star and model Karl Kugelmann, rapper and actress Sho Madjozi, international Emmy Award-nominee and actress Thuso Mbedu, and magician and TikTok star Wian van den Berg.
Nigerian YouTuber Dimma Umeh, Kenyan comedian and internet sensation Elsa Majimbo, and African Movie Academy award-winning actress Lydia Forson from Ghana are also in the running.
Apart from becoming Miss SA and Miss Universe in 2019, Tunzi has been using her platform to raise awareness around gender-based violence (GBV).
She has also been using her reign and the doors it has opened to help address some of the inequalities faced by black people, especially women, in SA.
“Wherever I go in the universe, it will always be my life's mission to represent myself, my family, and my Africa in the beautiful light they all deserve to be,” said Tunzi on the nod.
“I have had the most incredible time doing that as the current Miss Universe and now this honour of being an E! People's Choice Awards nominee still within my reign is mind-blowing. Thank you so much and good luck to all the incredible nominees.”
Taking to Instagram, Tunzi said the beautiful thing about the awards was that fans get to choose the winner and she urged fans do to the right thing by voting.
“I'm so incredibly honoured to be nominated for the E! People's Choice Awards under the category African Social Star of 2020. It's a beautiful one because you guys get to choose your winner.
“You can vote in two ways by visiting the link on my bio and voting up to 25 times a day. Feel free to use all your 25 votes on me every day. Thanks in advance for your votes and support always,” she said.
Guuuuys!! Wake up if you're sleeping 😭😭🤣🤣 I'm so incredibly honored to be nominated for the E! People's Choice Awards under the category African Social Star of 2020. It's a beautiful one because you guys get to choose your winner. You can vote in two ways by visiting the link on my bio and voting up to 25 times a day (Feel free to use all your 25 votes on me everyday 🤭). You can also Tweet and hashtag both #ZoziTunzi #AfricanSocialStar on the same Tweet! Thanks in advance for your votes and support always!❤
The official voting window started on October 1 and runs until October 23. Fans can vote up to 25 times per day, per category, per method (voting website and Twitter).
On October 15, the votes will count as double, equalling up to a maximum of 50 votes per category, per voting method. For Twitter votes, posts must be public to count. Posts count as a vote if the category hashtag (#AfricanSocialStar) and a corresponding nominee hashtag are used together in the same post.
For example, fans must tweet “Check it out! I voted for #NomineeName as #AfricanSocialStar at the E! People’s Choice Awards! #PCAs.”
The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast in the US on November 15 at 4am. The ceremony will be repeated the next day at 9.30pm.