WATCH | Harry, Meghan call for an end to 'structural racism' in Britain

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have called for an end to “structural racism”, saying it holds back young people of colour, in their latest foray into politically sensitive issues usually avoided by the British royal family.

In an interview for The Evening Standard newspaper, Harry said Britain could be a better place if white people understood more about those “of a different coloured skin”.

“For as long as structural racism exists, there will be generations of young people of colour who do not start their lives with the same equality of opportunity as their white peers,” the couple wrote in an article for the paper.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made several comments on race issues since stepping down from their roles as working members of the royal family at the end of March and moving to California.