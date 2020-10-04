Greeting people post-lockdown is going to be awkward at best

Hug, elbow bump, wave? Working out how you and others want to be greeted may lead to some discomfort as society opens up again, writes Atlehang Ramathesele

When South Africans opened their eyes on a recent Monday morning, they breathed a collective sigh of relief that lockdown level 1 was finally here.



Even for someone like me, who generally took lockdown in their stride - albeit with a sprinkling of muttering "WTF?!" at random intervals - this whole thing has been rather draining...