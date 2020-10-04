Art
SA's diversity blossoms in artist Maria Baumann's fantastical Trees of Life
The watercolour artist shares the inspiration behind the whimsical artworks in her latest exhibition, 'Tree Dreams'
04 October 2020 - 00:00
The Tree of Life is an iconic motif in many of the world's mythological, religious and philosophical traditions. These trees connect heaven, Earth and the underworld. They visualise origin myths. Their boughs are laden with symbolism.
In ancient Iran, two mythic trees, Mashya and Mashyane, were the ancestors of all living beings...
