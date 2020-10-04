Art

SA's diversity blossoms in artist Maria Baumann's fantastical Trees of Life

The watercolour artist shares the inspiration behind the whimsical artworks in her latest exhibition, 'Tree Dreams'

The Tree of Life is an iconic motif in many of the world's mythological, religious and philosophical traditions. These trees connect heaven, Earth and the underworld. They visualise origin myths. Their boughs are laden with symbolism.



In ancient Iran, two mythic trees, Mashya and Mashyane, were the ancestors of all living beings...