Movie Review

'The Secret Garden' reboot offers a wonderful escape from reality

The beloved children's classic has been given new life in a magical movie starring Colin Firth

It's the turn of the 20th century and 10-year-old Mary Lennox's parents have died of cholera while stationed in British India. Unloved, alone in the world and as obnoxious as can be, Mary (Dixie Egerickx) is sent from the colourful Indian world she's known to live with her strange uncle at his manor house on the misty English moors.



This is the start of the classic children's story The Secret Garden, written by Frances Hodgson Burnett and published in 1911...