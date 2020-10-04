Think 'what would Ruth Bader Ginsburg do?' at the US polls, says Gloria Steinem

The death of the US Supreme Court justice has shaken women everywhere. Margaret Gardiner talked it over with feminist icon Gloria Steinem

Four years ago I attended the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington DC. I felt it was a tipping point. The following day I attended a much bigger event — one that people believed would kick-start a movement that would gain traction in the four years of Trump's term.



Instead, many of the issues that drew together millions of people for the Women's March that day have been pushed back. The energy of that moment has fizzled, along with the belief that the US government incorporates decency, honour and truth...