Movie Review
Well-paced, witty 'Enola Holmes' is a film the entire family can enjoy
Focusing on the less well-known adventures of Sherlock Holmes's younger sister, this Netflix movie is bound to birth sequels
04 October 2020 - 00:01
With spring busy springing and lockdown restrictions easing, parents can breathe a sigh of relief as they're finally able to take the kids outdoors - but if you do find yourself stuck inside with the young folks, Netflix's flashy new Sherlock Holmes universe adventure should keep you and them pleasantly occupied for a few hours.
Enola Holmes is a big-budget, all-star British-cast adaptation of the first in a 12-book series of YA novels by Nancy Springer. It gives a welcome feminist slant to the stuffy Victorian setting of Arthur Conan Doyle's original creation by focusing its attention on the less well-known adventures of Holmes's younger sister Enola (Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown)...
