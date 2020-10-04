Why Joburgers are obsessed with jacarandas

Pretoria may be known as the Jacaranda City, but Egoli gives it a run for its money come October, say these Sunday Times Lifestyle writers

MILA DE VILLIERS, DIGITAL BOOKS EDITOR:



"Jacaranda season": two words that have traversed provinces - and Instagram captions - to such an extent that they're no longer confined to the argot of the denizens of the highveld. And this expat Capetonian can attest to their allure...