Lifestyle

Why Joburgers are obsessed with jacarandas

Pretoria may be known as the Jacaranda City, but Egoli gives it a run for its money come October, say these Sunday Times Lifestyle writers

04 October 2020 - 00:00 By Mila de Villiers, jennifer platt, Andrea Nagel and Paula Andropoulos

MILA DE VILLIERS, DIGITAL BOOKS EDITOR:

"Jacaranda season": two words that have traversed provinces - and Instagram captions - to such an extent that they're no longer confined to the argot of the denizens of the highveld. And this expat Capetonian can attest to their allure...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'The school of Tito in full force' - LOL! Nando's throws shade at 'national ... Food
  2. Did KitKat miss the mark with their limited edition milk tart chocolate? Food
  3. This device delivers 'the closest thing to a female orgasm for men' Health & Sex
  4. Nomcebo Zikode reveals she was ready to give up on life before 'Jerusalema' Lifestyle
  5. Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu is serving 'yummy mummy' goals on Instagram Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...