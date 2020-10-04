Why Joburgers are obsessed with jacarandas
Pretoria may be known as the Jacaranda City, but Egoli gives it a run for its money come October, say these Sunday Times Lifestyle writers
04 October 2020 - 00:00
MILA DE VILLIERS, DIGITAL BOOKS EDITOR:
"Jacaranda season": two words that have traversed provinces - and Instagram captions - to such an extent that they're no longer confined to the argot of the denizens of the highveld. And this expat Capetonian can attest to their allure...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.