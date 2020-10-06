Nomzamo Mbatha to host Miss SA 2020 pageant

The Coming to America 2 actress revealed that she has always been a huge fan of the Miss SA pageant, so it is a dream come true to host this year’s event.

“What the pageant has done in being a reflection of beauty, depth and power, not only for SA women but women all over the world, is something I truly admire,” she said.

The noted actress and humanitarian also had some tips for the top 10 finalists, telling the ladies to “set your intentions, let your light shine and know that your superpower is being your truest self”.

Also commenting on Mbatha's upcoming role was CEO of the Miss SA Organisation Stephanie Weil, who said: “It is a coup for Miss SA to have Nomzamo host the pageant.

“We are passionate about celebrating young women and believe that Nomzamo, with all she has achieved, is a perfect fit to host the pageant and an inspiration for all.”