Nomzamo Mbatha to host Miss SA 2020 pageant

'Set your intentions, let your light shine and know that your superpower is being your truest self,' actress tells finalists

06 October 2020 - 10:23 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha has been announced as the host for this year's Miss SA pageant.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Nomzamo Mbatha will host this year's Miss SA pageant, organisers announced on Tuesday morning.

The new Miss SA, who will take over the reins from Sasha-Lee Olivier, will be crowned in a glamorous and entertainment-packed pageant that will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.

Organisers unveiled the 10 finalists vying for the coveted crown, who represent six provinces, two months ago in a virtual reveal.

They are: Aphelele Mbiyo, Busisiwe Mmotla, Chantelle Pretorius, Jordan van der Vyver, Karishma Ramdev, Lebogang Mahlangu, Melissa Nayimuli, Natasha Joubert, Shudufhadzo Musida and Thato Mosehle.

Finalists on 'following' in Zozi's footsteps, changing role of Miss SA amid Covid-19

The top 10 finalists spoke on a range of issues ahead of the finale taking place in October.
2 months ago

The Coming to America 2 actress revealed that she has always been a huge fan of the Miss SA pageant, so it is a dream come true to host this year’s event.

“What the pageant has done in being a reflection of beauty, depth and power, not only for SA women but women all over the world, is something I truly admire,” she said.

The noted actress and humanitarian also had some tips for the top 10 finalists, telling the ladies to “set your intentions, let your light shine and know that your superpower is being your truest self”.

Also commenting on Mbatha's upcoming role was CEO of the Miss SA Organisation Stephanie Weil, who said: “It is a coup for Miss SA to have Nomzamo host the pageant.

“We are passionate about celebrating young women and believe that Nomzamo, with all she has achieved, is a perfect fit to host the pageant and an inspiration for all.”

