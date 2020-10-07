The race for a Covid-19 vaccine: How far along are we, and how will we know it works?

Drug makers and research centres around the world are working on Covid-19 vaccines, with global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of thousands of participants well under way.

As some companies close in on unveiling their initial findings — with Canadian and European regulators already reviewing early data on some vaccines — here is what we know about the race to deliver vaccines to help end the pandemic that has cost more than a million lives:

WHO IS FURTHEST ALONG?

US drugmaker Pfizer Inc with German partner BioNTech SE, US biotech Moderna Inc and Britain-based AstraZeneca Plc in conjunction with University of Oxford researchers could provide early analyses of data from their various trials in the next two months. Johnson & Johnson is not far behind.

WHAT HAPPENS IN THESE TRIALS?

The companies are testing their vaccines against a placebo — typically saline solution — in healthy volunteers to see if the rate of Covid-19 infection among those who received the vaccine is significantly lower than in those who received the dummy shot. Neither trial participants nor researchers know who has received the vaccine or placebo until the data is ready for review, or unblinded.