Another one! Kelly Rowland is preggers

American musician Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon are expecting their second child.

The Grammy-award-winning singer revealed the news in an interview with Women's Health magazine and posted some images of her baby bump on her Instagram account.

This is Kelly's second child. Her first, Titan, was born in 2014.

A number of her industry friends, including Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, congratulated the singer on her pregnancy.

“It has been hard keeping this exciting news a secret. Congrats Tim and Titan too,” said Knowles-Lawson on Kelly's Instagram.

Here are the snaps the singer shared on social media: