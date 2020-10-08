WATCH | Paris Hilton on troubled past, shedding 'dumb blonde' image

Hilton said she was sent to Provo and several other schools for troubled teens after years of rebellion.

In response to Hilton’s accusations, the Provo Canyon School sent a statement that reads in part: “We are aware of media referencing Provo Canyon School. Please note that PCS was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience before that time.”

The school also stated: “Over the last two decades, mental health treatment has evolved from a behaviours-based foundation to a personalised, trauma-informed approach. We work with extremely complex individuals who often present a danger to themselves and others. Provo Canyon School is committed to the safety of our patients and staff.”

The original premise of the film was to spotlight Hilton as a businesswoman and clear up misconceptions about her, but during shooting she began opening up to her director.

“I felt so comfortable with her and told her about my nightmares and a little bit about the story,” said Hilton.

Though Hilton didn't initially want the abuse issue in the film, the director “just kept pushing me more and more. And then I realised that this could actually help a lot of people and empower others.”

Hilton said she is excited to be using her real voice, instead of the baby voice that made her famous, to make a difference.

“It's exhausting just to pretend to be like, you have no brain and you have no idea what's going on. I've done that for so long.

“I'm not a dumb blonde. I'm just very good at pretending to be one,” she said.

Reuters