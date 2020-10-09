Agency apologises to Harry, Meghan for taking 'illegal' snaps of Archie at home

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have reached a settlement with a celebrity photo agency that took unauthorised pictures of their young son at home, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

The duke and duchess of Sussex filed a lawsuit in July alleging that unnamed paparazzi photographers used drones and helicopters to take “illegal” photos of their son, Archie, at the family's private residence in California when he was 14 months old.

Court documents filed with Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday said photo agency X17 had agreed to stop distributing the images, which showed Archie with his maternal grandmother in a garden at the family's residence, and to turn over the original pictures and all copies.

In addition, X17 apologised to the family.